SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Stake Lifted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

XBI stock opened at $87.92 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $101.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.42.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

