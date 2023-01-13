State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $505,000 Stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after buying an additional 8,124 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 125,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of RL opened at $119.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.36. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $82.23 and a one year high of $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.06.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 41.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.38.

Ralph Lauren Profile



Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

