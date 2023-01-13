Stem (NYSE:STEM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 75,242 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,969,145 shares.The stock last traded at $8.72 and had previously closed at $8.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Stem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Stem in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.89.

Stem Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 2.17.

Insider Transactions at Stem

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). Stem had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 47.19%. The company had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.81 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stem, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Larsh Johnson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $168,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 119,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,607.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William John Bush sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $440,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,851 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,254.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Larsh Johnson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $168,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 119,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,607.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,437. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stem

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Stem by 6.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stem by 4.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stem by 3.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, SCP Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Stem by 89.4% in the second quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Further Reading

