Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,763.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,646 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Belmont Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 21 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 40 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $91.13 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.37.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

