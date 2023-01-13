Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Gap Down to $4.40

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.40, but opened at $4.30. Summit Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 2,063 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Summit Therapeutics Trading Up 5.0 %

The company has a market cap of $809.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of -0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SMMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.32% and a negative net margin of 1,012.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after acquiring an additional 154,598 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $457,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 118,878 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

