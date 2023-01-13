Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading Up 4.4%

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.94 and last traded at $24.66. Approximately 26,239 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,301,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on RUN shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Northland Securities began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sunrun from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.53.

Sunrun Trading Up 4.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 93.42 and a beta of 2.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.97. The business had revenue of $631.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.20 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 3.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $59,713.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 161,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,739,289.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $59,713.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 161,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,739,289.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $59,174.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,907,865.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,143 shares of company stock worth $7,387,001 in the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 2,235.6% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

