Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 43,185 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,490,143 shares.The stock last traded at $9.41 and had previously closed at $9.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Suzano from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Suzano Stock Up 3.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Suzano Dividend Announcement

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.32. Suzano had a return on equity of 77.19% and a net margin of 38.55%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Suzano S.A. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.04%. Suzano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suzano

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Suzano by 22.9% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,994,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,202,000 after purchasing an additional 929,800 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Suzano by 0.3% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,245,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,023,000 after purchasing an additional 12,038 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Suzano by 24.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,772,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,760,000 after acquiring an additional 746,200 shares during the period. AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new position in Suzano in the second quarter worth approximately $30,453,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Suzano by 15.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,155,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,534,000 after acquiring an additional 156,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

About Suzano

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

Further Reading

