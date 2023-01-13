Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Position Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,380 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRGP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $75.41 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 71.14 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.16 and a 200-day moving average of $67.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.39). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $4,228,195.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,692 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,865.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $374,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,947 shares in the company, valued at $13,262,177.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $4,228,195.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,692 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,865.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,512 shares of company stock worth $4,758,381 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

