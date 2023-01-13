Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 140,599 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 7,301,570 shares.The stock last traded at $6.05 and had previously closed at $6.06.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ERIC. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 55 to SEK 64 in a report on Friday, December 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 90 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.54.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. On average, analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 32,373 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.4% during the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 246,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 85,964 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the third quarter worth $1,847,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 398.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,668,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,146,000 after buying an additional 2,932,251 shares during the period. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

