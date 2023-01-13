Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Buys 2,014 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.8% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 52 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $91.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.88.

Alphabet Company Profile



Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

