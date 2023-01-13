Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 16.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 77,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 13.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 10.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 2,926.4% during the second quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 237,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,321,000 after buying an additional 229,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FCPT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

FCPT opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.65. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 110.57%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

