Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 16,947 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 146,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,947 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 359.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 84,509 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 13.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 13.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the third quarter valued at $646,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the third quarter valued at $449,000. 62.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Elly Keinan bought 23,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.19 per share, for a total transaction of $218,722.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 651,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,985,529.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Martin J. Schroeter acquired 109,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,191,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,943.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elly Keinan acquired 23,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $218,722.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 651,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,985,529.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 152,800 shares of company stock worth $1,456,442 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

Shares of KD stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $18.53.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 51.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KD shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Kyndryl Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

