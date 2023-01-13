Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,685,568,000 after acquiring an additional 66,602 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,468,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $314,254,000 after buying an additional 99,739 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 399.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,104,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,285,000 after acquiring an additional 883,029 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 987,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $211,238,000 after purchasing an additional 131,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 776,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,572,000 after purchasing an additional 51,139 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.38.

In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total value of $569,522.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,500.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total value of $569,522.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,500.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,821 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRL opened at $232.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.75 and its 200 day moving average is $217.83. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.36 and a 12 month high of $359.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $989.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.65 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

