Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Banner were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Banner during the third quarter worth $622,000. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banner during the third quarter worth $2,347,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Banner during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Banner by 0.6% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 82,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on BANR shares. Raymond James lowered Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Banner in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Banner to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Banner Stock Performance

Shares of BANR opened at $64.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Banner Co. has a 1 year low of $52.35 and a 1 year high of $75.72.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $162.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.05 million. Banner had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 30.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Banner Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.83%.

Banner Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

