Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Terex by 5.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Terex by 391.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Terex by 2.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Terex by 1.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Terex by 50.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex Stock Performance

Terex stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $26.64 and a 12-month high of $47.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 19th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $111,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,064.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $111,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,064.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,621,518.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,996,150 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Terex to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Terex from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Terex from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.45.

Terex Profile

(Get Rating)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.