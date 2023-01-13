Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in SunPower were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in SunPower by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 887,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 698,844 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SunPower by 203.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 511,085 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in SunPower during the 2nd quarter worth $10,623,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower during the 1st quarter worth $15,318,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in SunPower by 523.6% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 606,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 509,275 shares during the period. 36.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SunPower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPWR. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of SunPower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of SunPower from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.74.

SunPower Stock Up 0.4 %

SunPower stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.91 and a beta of 1.87. SunPower Co. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.08.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $469.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.44 million. SunPower had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SunPower

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.