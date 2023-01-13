The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,824 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

BNS stock opened at C$51.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of C$61.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$45.26 and a 12-month high of C$74.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$50.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$53.23.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.756 per share. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.72%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.50 to C$81.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$89.77.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.