The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Hits New 12-Month High at $592.00

Shares of The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 592 ($7.21) and last traded at GBX 591 ($7.20), with a volume of 40332 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 585 ($7.13).

The company has a market cap of £825.69 million and a P/E ratio of 928.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 559.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 544.94.

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

