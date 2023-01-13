Thrive Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,190.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,304 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.5% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.88.

GOOG stock opened at $91.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.