Truist Financial Corp Acquires 1,532 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 412.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $1,064,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,042 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,056.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total value of $49,734.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,476,708.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 3,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $1,064,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,056.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,150 shares of company stock worth $2,489,279. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

MOH stock opened at $299.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.41. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.78 and a twelve month high of $374.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 2.69%. Analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.85.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

See Also

