Truist Financial Corp Acquires 214 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Voya Financial to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.42.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $67.95 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.20 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.05. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.91 million. On average, research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.36%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $97,416.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,814 shares of company stock worth $1,302,045. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

