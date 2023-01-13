Truist Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Polaris were worth $4,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Polaris by 7.9% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 253,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,247,000 after acquiring an additional 18,478 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Polaris by 312.4% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Polaris in the third quarter worth approximately $1,425,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Polaris by 53.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of PII opened at $107.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.69. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $127.37.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.40. Polaris had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $137.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Polaris Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Featured Articles

