Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,374 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 60.3% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $85.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.66.

