Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,873 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $4,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Paylocity by 11.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,778,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,705,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,092 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Paylocity by 20.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after purchasing an additional 236,876 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Paylocity by 1.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,185,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,820,000 after purchasing an additional 20,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Paylocity by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,041,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,327,000 after purchasing an additional 44,059 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Paylocity by 0.3% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 796,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCTY shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Paylocity from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Paylocity from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Paylocity from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $191.87 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $152.01 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 119.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.37. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $253.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.86 million. Research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

