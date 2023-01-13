Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,318 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $4,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 28.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 181.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 209.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 5.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BSY shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 1,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $60,048.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,634,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,841,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 1,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $60,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,634,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,841,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 87,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $3,157,243.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,592,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,937,642.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 124,199 shares of company stock worth $4,505,991 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

BSY opened at $37.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $45.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 63.83, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.35.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $268.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.93 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 49.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

