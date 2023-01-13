Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,241 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth about $343,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 40.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 27,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 8,062 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth about $1,556,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 10.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 306,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,313,000 after buying an additional 28,695 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $207,080.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 271,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $41.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.68. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 24.29%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on FNF. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

