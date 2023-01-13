Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $5,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 129.9% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNSL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Compass Point raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.50.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $289.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $288.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.05 and a 1-year high of $334.99. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 0.89.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.22. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $216.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.02 million. Analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total value of $231,990.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total value of $1,110,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,410,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total value of $231,990.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

