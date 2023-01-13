Truist Financial Corp Buys 11,582 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,582 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $5,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.0% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,523,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 20.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,589,000 after buying an additional 17,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the third quarter worth about $1,224,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $159.66 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $137.47 and a one year high of $217.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EGP shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.70.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

