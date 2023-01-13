Truist Financial Corp Buys 1,860 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.6 %

KDP stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.68. The company has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KDP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $10,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,703,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,202,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

See Also

