Truist Financial Corp Buys 224,067 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) by 302.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,067 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FPEI. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5,937.4% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 10,489,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315,396 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,727,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,736 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,775,000. Essex LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,003,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,776,000 after acquiring an additional 291,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,929,000.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPEI opened at $18.32 on Friday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.84.

