Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $2,126,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at $288,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 49.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,312,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 237.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP stock opened at $451.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $488.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.28.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.23. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.43.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,099,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

