Truist Financial Corp Grows Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,375 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOF. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 0.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 149,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

Shares of KOF stock opened at $70.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.59. The stock has a market cap of $118.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $50.21 and a 12 month high of $71.39.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.24. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.3398 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KOF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.