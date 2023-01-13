Truist Financial Corp Grows Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,907 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $5,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $802,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $12,639,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 268,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 568.1% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 15,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.48 and a 200-day moving average of $51.25. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $59.82.

