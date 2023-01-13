Truist Financial Corp Grows Stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 157,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 31.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,721,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 56,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $82.02 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.82 and a fifty-two week high of $117.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.21.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

