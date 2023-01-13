Truist Financial Corp Grows Stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,144 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QYLD. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 124.2% in the third quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 21,410 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 764,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,971,000 after buying an additional 83,345 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 42,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 50,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.82. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $22.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.161 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

