Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,047,795,000 after acquiring an additional 51,393 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,126,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,648,000 after buying an additional 20,536 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,678,000 after buying an additional 36,999 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 950,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,128,000 after buying an additional 47,961 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,121,000 after buying an additional 249,553 shares during the period. 44.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.83.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $203.28 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.48 and a 12 month high of $263.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.97.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.89. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $250.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 84.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total value of $558,256.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aspen Technology

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.