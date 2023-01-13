Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 258.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,901 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $4,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF stock opened at $114.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.33 and a 200 day moving average of $109.80. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52 week low of $97.44 and a 52 week high of $135.11.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.