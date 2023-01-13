Truist Financial Corp Has $4.25 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,753,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,443,714,000 after purchasing an additional 97,797 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,176,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $661,080,000 after buying an additional 139,678 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,294,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,243,000 after acquiring an additional 107,868 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,081,000 after acquiring an additional 353,668 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Synopsys by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,292,000 after acquiring an additional 511,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $9,612,840.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,357,287.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $333.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 52.87, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.55.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

