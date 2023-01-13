Truist Financial Corp Has $4.34 Million Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 136,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,464 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter worth $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the second quarter worth $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

IP opened at $37.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.01. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 9.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

IP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on International Paper from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In other International Paper news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other International Paper news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,853.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

