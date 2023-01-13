Truist Financial Corp Has $4.37 Million Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,453 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 40,304 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at $699,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $1,520,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,876,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,659,024.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $1,505,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,088,837.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $1,520,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,876,105 shares in the company, valued at $142,659,024.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 311,900 shares of company stock valued at $24,298,803. 5.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $74.85 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.18 and a twelve month high of $81.46. The stock has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.05 and its 200-day moving average is $68.11.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $790.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.