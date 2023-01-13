Truist Financial Corp Has $4.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,091 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 467,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,609,000 after buying an additional 13,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 408,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,194,000 after purchasing an additional 204,900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,019,000 after purchasing an additional 57,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,560,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter.

IDU opened at $87.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.98. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $74.96 and a twelve month high of $96.00.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

