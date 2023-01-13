Truist Financial Corp Has $4.88 Million Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 239.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 77,892 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,500.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,368,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,044,000 after buying an additional 5,970,380 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 16.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,229,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,579 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,222 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 191.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,897,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,697 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 182,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,515,636. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 182,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,515,636. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $102,501.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,697.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $53.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $53.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.48 and its 200-day moving average is $49.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.36.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Articles

