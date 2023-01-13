Truist Financial Corp Has $4.88 Million Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on A shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.36.

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total value of $1,978,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,790,431.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total value of $1,978,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,790,431.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $881,495.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,897,589.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 222,589 shares of company stock valued at $34,061,140 in the last 90 days.

A opened at $156.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 18.31%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

