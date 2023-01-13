Truist Financial Corp Has $4.96 Million Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,837,000 after purchasing an additional 829,784 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,382,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,739,000 after acquiring an additional 357,384 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,283,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,028,000 after acquiring an additional 543,143 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,983,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,487,000 after acquiring an additional 86,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $82.90 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $87.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.90. The company has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OTIS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Barclays downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.30.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Stories

