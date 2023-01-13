Truist Financial Corp Has $5.13 Million Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,755 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $5,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 2.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 23.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 474.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 4.0% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 41.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RJF opened at $113.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $126.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.38.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 24.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.14.

In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,505.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,505.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

