Truist Financial Corp Has $5.14 Million Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 148,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,658 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Rollins were worth $5,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 101.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,422,000 after purchasing an additional 251,800 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Rollins by 631.4% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Rollins in the second quarter worth $4,547,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Rollins Stock Down 0.5 %

ROL opened at $37.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day moving average is $37.31. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 0.65.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $729.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.55 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 30.96%. Research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 74.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,556,482. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rollins news, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,556,482. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 32,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,265,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 804,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,813,093.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,751,089. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

