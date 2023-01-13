Truist Financial Corp Has $5.26 Million Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,905 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $5,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SONY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,174,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Sony Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sony Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SONY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

Sony Group Price Performance

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $86.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $127.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.78.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.17 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 12.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sony Group

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

