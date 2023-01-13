Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,378 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 5,337 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LPX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 480 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on LPX shares. TD Securities cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of LPX stock opened at $63.86 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $78.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 77.64% and a net margin of 29.88%. The company had revenue of $852.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.81 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.65%.

Insider Transactions at Louisiana-Pacific

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $224,259.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Further Reading

