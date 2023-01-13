Truist Financial Corp Purchases 11,946 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $4,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PBW. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000.

Shares of PBW stock opened at $44.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.76. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $36.17 and a one year high of $68.96.

