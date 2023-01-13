Truist Financial Corp Purchases 45,377 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 195.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,377 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.9% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 12.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 12.5% in the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 6.0% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $61.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.33 and a 200-day moving average of $67.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $94.32.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 82.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Equity Residential from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Argus upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.56.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $212,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

